White House pushes for renewal of electronic surveillance law provision

The White House is stepping up pressure on lawmakers to renew a section of electronic surveillance law which permits the government to conduct targeted surveillance of foreign persons located outside the US. The provision, known as section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (Fisa) Act, is set to expire at the end of the year. But its renewal is facing pushback from privacy advocates and lawmakers, some citing examples in which law enforcement search requests were misused to conduct illegal surveillance on US citizens. On Monday, Joe Biden’s administration circulated examples showing the US had used electronic surveillance under section...