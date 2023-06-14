Stock market: Where to invest in a slowing economy

As the markets await the Federal Reserve’s decision on whether to raise interest rates this Wednesday, investors wondering where they can put their money to work in a slowing economy have some options. Market watchers believe unemployment will rise if the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates higher for a long period of time in its effort to bring down inflation. Eventually though, the central bank is expected to pivot, or lower rates, in order to spur economic growth. “Rates will be lower a year from now, and even lower two years from now than they are today. While they're not...