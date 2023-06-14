McDonald’s Serves Up a Brand New Game Boy Colour Game in the Year 2023 Although he started life as a villain in the McDonald’s cinematic universe, Grimace has come around and spent most of his 52 years as one of the fast food chain’s more endearing — yet confusing — mascots. To help celebrate his 52nd birthday, McDonald’s USA has commissioned a brand new Game Boy Colour game — in 2023 — starring the milkshake-obsessed purple piece of candy corn… we think. What Grimace is exactly isn’t entirely known. McDonald’s has alternately claimed he’s either the embodiment of a milkshake...