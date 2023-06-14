Siemens plans new plant in Singapore in Asia expansion

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) plans to build a new plant for its industrial automation division in Singapore, the company said on Tuesday, as it expands its business in Asia to serve booming orders for automation technology. "Siemens intends to build a new, state-of-the-art Digital Industries (DI) factory in Singapore - as part of its strategy to strengthen global diversification and resilience," a spokesperson for the company told Reuters. The company will announce further details of its plans on Thursday, the spokesperson said. The project's price tag is estimated to be at a low three-digit million-euro sum, Wirtschaftswoche...