LOGI, TM, UNH, AMD and more

A man walks by a panel with the logo of Logitech on the campus of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology of Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nov. 27, 2019. Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Logitech — Shares tumbled 12.3% after the company announced president and CEO Bracken Darrell is departing. Citi downgraded shares to neutral from buy following the announcement. UnitedHealth — UnitedHealth dropped 7% after Chief Financial Officer John Franklin Rex said more seniors are getting medical procedures they delayed during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a FactSet transcript of a presentation made Tuesday at...