Ballard Power rethinking $130M China investment plan amid geopolitical risk

June 14, 2023
Ballard Power Systems CEO MacEwen spoke about China “decoupling” its economy from Western nations, referencing the risk of stranded assets. (GETTY) Canadian fuel cell-maker Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO)(BLDP) is rethinking a $130 million investment in China, gauging the risk of a “geopolitical collapse” as tensions rise. Speaking at Ballard’s investor day on Tuesday, CEO Randy MacEwen said he is working with the consulting firm Deloitte to compare Ballard’s current investment plans in China against potential opportunities in Europe and the United States “to see whether that should be revisited.” “On the one side, you’ve had delays and uncertainties on the...
