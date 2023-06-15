France's Macron wants to boost AI, calls for rules that don't impede tech growth

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Wednesday for boosting the development of artificial intelligence in Europe while putting in place "smart" regulations that don't impede tech companies' growth. Macron, who visited Europe's biggest startup and tech event Vivatech, said "we're too far behind in terms of innovation and we're regulating too slowly". He said France and the EU are lagging behind UK and the world's biggest players, the US and China. His comments came as lawmakers in Europe signed off on Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence. It could be years before the rules...