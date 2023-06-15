I just did it in business class. Here’s how it went

The new 787-900 Dreamliner carries 236 passengers across three classes, including 42 business seats in an all-aisle-access 1-2-1 configuration with a fully flat bed. There are also 28 premium economy seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, and 166 economy seats arranged as 3-3-3. Touchdown: it was quite the welcome at JFK Airport’s arrivals hall in New York for outgoing Qantas CEO Alan Joyce. Getty After poaching Air New Zealand’s Cam Wallace to run its international division earlier this year, Qantas is going after the New Zealand and Australian business travel market by launching a competing direct service from Auckland to New...