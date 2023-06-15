Realme co-founder Madhav Sheth quits

Smartphone company Realme co-founder Madhav Sheth on Wednesday announced that he has resigned from the company after five years of stint to start a new venture related to exports. With Sheth's resignation, the company's founder Sky Li will take additional charge of its India business. "Goodbye can be disheartening, but the world is too small until we meet again. Farewell for now, but our paths may cross again soon, and that's something to look forward to building a better and bigger me," Sheth said in a social media post. Sheth was serving as Vice President of Realme and President of...