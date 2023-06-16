The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Is Emmanuel Macron scared of Europe?

June 16, 2023
Source: newstatesman.com newstatesman.com
News Snapshot:
Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images Europe is not a museum. It is blurring with Africa and Asia, and not only demographically. Europe has never, as our maps imagine, truly been a place apart from other continents. The common destiny that Europeans share has been shaped over the past decade by events outside its borders and outside its control: from the Syrian War that sent millions north-westwards, to the tangled crisis of development, climate and expectations affecting Africa which has seen millions more start to move towards the same destination. This is as epochal a change as any in our history,...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter