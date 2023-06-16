Chinese state hackers attacked several organisations, possibly US govt agencies as well

According to cybersecurity firm Mandiant, a major cyber espionage campaign targeting government agencies linked to Beijing is being conducted by online attackers with clear connections to China. Mandiant’s Chief Technology Officer, Charles Carmakal, described it as the most extensive cyber espionage campaign attributed to a China-affiliated threat actor since the mass exploitation of Microsoft Exchange in early 2021. The attackers managed to breach the computer defenses of hundreds of organizations, gaining unauthorized access to sensitive information, including the emails of prominent individuals involved in matters of interest to the Chinese government. Mandiant’s report expressed “high confidence” that a group identified...