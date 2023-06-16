Moments of glad grace: China checks out Irish artists inspired by WB Yeats

Betty Brown’s For The Embrace of Nothing, which is one of the paintings in the exhibition currently on in Beijing It was a hot, humid evening in the 798 Art Zone, a sprawling complex of museums, galleries, junk shops, restaurants and bars on the site of an East German-built military technology factory in the northeast of Beijing. In a large, open square on the way in, dozens of stands under white, plastic canopies sold squid on skewers, meat cooked in every style, noodles, rice, sweets, fruit, beer and cocktails. In the newly-opened LolliGo Art Space down a narrow street nearby,...