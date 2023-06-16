“You can’t retrofit security into AI”

Photo by National Cyber Security Centre Last week, major UK companies including British Airways, Boots and the BBC were hit by a ransomware attack. A Russia-linked criminal gang called Lace Tempest is thought to have been responsible, stealing the personal data of staff via a third-party payroll platform. The group has demanded a ransom, otherwise it will publish sensitive information online – potentially including names, addresses, National Insurance numbers and bank details – by the end of the month. This high-profile case is no outlier, however. Also this month, the University of Manchester and Leytonstone School in London have faced...