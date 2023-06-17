little-known bottomless brunch at Birmingham Thai restaurant is best

From skyscrapers to HS2, get the latest on Birmingham's biggest developments as the city skyline continues to evolve The bottomless brunch has become a fiery subject in Birmingham ever since the whole Turtle Bay debacle. After a certain national newspaper said it was the best in the city, we felt the need to correct them. Well, as someone who's seen and experienced my fair share of bottomless brunches, but still not reached the bottom, I kept on searching - and found a new favourite. I give you - Siamais' bottomless brunch in Brindleyplace. From the off, Brindleyplace is already easy...