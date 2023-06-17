UK security minister breaks with convention to meet Taiwanese minister -sources

Britain's security minister, Tom Tugendhat, met Taiwan's digital minister on Wednesday, people with knowledge of the talks said, a meeting that breaks with conventional British foreign policy and risks infuriating the Chinese government. Britain only has formal diplomatic relations with Beijing, but maintains a de facto embassy in Taipei. Although junior British ministers hold talks with their Taiwanese counterparts, the convention was that senior British ministers do not meet with Taiwanese officials. One source said the meeting with the Taiwanese minister, Audrey Tang, was about mutual security interests. China considers democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory and fiercely...