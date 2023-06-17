US STOCKS-U.S. stocks mixed as Nvidia hits record high

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Nvidia hits record high after Morgan Stanley hikes PT * Adobe climbs after upbeat earnings forecast * Nasdaq set for longest weekly winning streak since March 2019 * Indexes: S&P 500 +0.08%, Nasdaq -0.17%, Dow +0.06% (Updated at 1:55 p.m. ET / 1755 GMT) By Sruthi Shankar and Noel Randewich June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday, while Nvidia hit a record high, as signs of easing price pressures and slowing economic growth fueled expectations the...