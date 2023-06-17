Five key talking points at US-China talks as Antony Blinken visits China

Relations between China and the United States are at their lowest ebb in decades. But despite new sanctions and spying accusations in just the last few weeks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is still expected in Beijing this weekend. While it may not deliver the "thaw" in relations that President Joe Biden has predicted, it is at least a sign that both China and the US are willing to re-open top-level communication. Given the extent of the distrust between them, it's very unlikely the visit will bring any major breakthroughs and US officials have been tempering expectations accordingly. However,...