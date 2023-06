Watch Me When I Get Back: Jaishankar Subtly Tells Rahul Gandhi What Not To Do Abroad Relations With China Cannot Progress Without Peace And Tranquillity At Border: S Jaishankar Everyone Can Make Promises, But Modi Govt's 'Strong Point' Is Delivery: Jaishankar India oi-Madhuri Adnal Everyone can make promises to people but the Modi government's ''strong point'' is that it delivers services and projects in a given timeframe, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. He was speaking during a function held at Badarpur here as part of the BJP's mega outreach campaign -- 'Sampark se Samarthan' -- to mark...