Erying Brings Intel Core i9-12900HK Laptop CPU On ITX Motherboards, Priced Under $300

June 17, 2023
Erying, the Chinese manufacturer equipping mobile chips to desktop motherboards, has introduced its first Intel Core i9-12900HK Mini-ITX design. Erying Brings High-End Intel Alder Lake-H Laptop CPUs To Desktop Motherboards, Core i9-12900HK Mini-ITX Design Starting Under $300 If you haven't heard about the company, Erying specializes in creating motherboards with pre-installed laptop CPUs. The company uses laptop "BGA" CPUs and fuses them on a wide variety of motherboards in mATX and ITX form factors, which are then positioned under a large IHS. Erying's previous offerings were only available in up to Core i7-12700H flavors. Diving into the details, the Erying...
