The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

New parachute system could ease some of China's rocket-debris issues (video)

June 17, 2023
Source: space.com space.com
News Snapshot:
A new parachute system could reduce the risk posed by Chinese satellite launches from inland spaceports. Earlier this month, the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) published footage of a parachute system deploying from a spent rocket booster used to help launch a Beidou navigation satellite on May 17. The parachute system is designed to give more control over where the rocket booster lands. The parafoil automatically opens at a set altitude during descent, helping guide the booster back to a predetermined landing area. Related: The latest news about China's space program A Chinese Long March 3B rocket was...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter