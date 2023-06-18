Liverpool's 'twin city's' thousands of miles away

Liverpool is connected to multiple cities across the world - with many thousands of miles away. Across the world cities pair with other cities to create international relations. These connections are known either as "twinning" or becoming a "sister city". The twinning of places developed in Europe after World War II, with the aim to provide a framework that would enable those cities to learn more about each other in the aftermath of the conflict. The towns or cities which are twinned should have something in common such as their geographical setting or industrial base. A sister city is a...