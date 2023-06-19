Manoj Bajpayee DENIES Getting 'SRK, Salman-Type' Fees for The Family Man: 'Hum Cheap Labour Hai'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has spoken about being underpaid for his most popular show The Family Man, and revealed that the same platform would spend crores of rupees on a star or a white actor. In an appearance on the Unfiltered by Samdish YouTube channel, the actor was asked if he received ‘Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan-type fees’ for The Family Man. Manoj instantly dismissed and said, “Yeh OTT wale regular producer se kam nahi hai (OTT platforms are just as bad as regular producers). They will pay big stars. I did not get the kind of money I should...