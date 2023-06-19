Rite & Reason: Political without military support to an invaded neighbour is just gesture politics

Our security is inseparable from that of all Europe. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – together with its stated goals of restoring Russian control over Europe to the river Elbe and destroying liberal democracy – have shaken the five neutrals. Two, Finland and Sweden, are abandoning neutrality. Austria, Ireland, and Switzerland agonise over its moral ambiguity and political implications. Even Switzerland’s mountains and passes are no defence against cyber attacks. Ireland is compromised by an inability to evict hostile warplanes and warships. The Government’s current public consultation has the right focus: international security policy. It is outward looking,...