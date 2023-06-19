Blinken meets with Xi Jinping in bid to ease China tensions

HONG KONG — China and the United States hailed “progress” and pledged to stabilize a spiraling relationship on Monday but stopped short of achieving a significant breakthrough after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with President Xi Jinping. The 35-minute meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China's capital, capped the second and final day of a high-stakes visit by America’s top diplomat aimed at easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies. “We have no illusions about the challenges of managing this relationship. There are many issues on which we profoundly, even vehemently, disagree,” Blinken said...