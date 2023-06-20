The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang steps down as Eddie Wu takes charge

June 20, 2023
Zhang, who has been the CEO of Alibaba since 2015, will in a few months lead the company’s cloud intelligence group which covers large language models. There’s been a change of guards in the highest echelons of Alibaba as veteran executive Daniel Zhang steps has announced today (20 June) that he is stepping down as CEO and chair. Zhang will be succeeded by current executive vice-chair Joseph Tsai as chair of Alibaba while Eddie Yongming Wu, current chair of the company’s Taobao and Tmall group, takes over as chief executive and director of the board. All parties start their new...
