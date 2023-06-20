Alibaba names new chairman and CEO in surprise shake-up

Alibaba is replacing eight-year veteran chief Daniel Zhang at the helm of a Chinese ecommerce leader bleeding market share and struggling to revive growth in the post-Covid era. Executive vice-chairman Joseph Tsai, a long-time confidant of billionaire co-founder Jack Ma, will take Zhang’s position as the chairman of the board. Eddie Wu, now chairman of Alibaba’s core Taobao and Tmall online commerce divisions, will take over as chief executive of the $240 billion company. Zhang’s shock departure comes after Alibaba announced a six-way restructuring to try and juice growth and create a family of stand-alone leaders in businesses from cloud...