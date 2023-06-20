Private records reveal divisions among State officials on telecoms security law challenged by China

Huawei campaigned against measures introduced on the advice of the National Cyber Security Centre, the Government body responsible for dealing with cyber threats. Private Government talks on telecoms security measures opposed by China ran into a “procedural hitch” in January when a change to draft law before the Oireachtas was delayed unexpectedly. At issue was a significant legal concession to groups such as Huawei, the Chinese-owned business which fears its equipment may be banned from Irish networks. The legislation had met a frosty response from the Chinese ambassador, He Xiangdong. But now moves were in train to remove the damaging...