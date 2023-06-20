U.S. lawmakers to urge automakers to cut their reliance on China

Sales of the sub-$30,000 Chevy Bolt, being assembled here in Orion Township, Michigan, allowed GM to recently pass Ford as a distant No. 2 behind Tesla in EVs. A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers will urge the CEOs of Ford Motor and General Motors to shrink reliance on China auto parts, particularly electric vehicle batteries, sources told Reuters on Monday. Four lawmakers who are part of the House of Representatives China Select Committee will travel to Detroit Tuesday to meet with Ford's Jim Farley and GM's Mary Barra, the sources said. Republicans Mike Gallagher and John Moolenaar and Democrats Raja...