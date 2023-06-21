India clears $2.7 billion Micron chip testing plant ahead of Modi's U.S. visit

Summary Summary Companies Production-linked incentives worth $1.34 bln U.S. presses chip firms to invest in India Plant to test and pack chips, not make them NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - India's cabinet has approved U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology's (MU.O) $2.7 billion plan for a new semiconductor testing and packaging unit, a senior government source said on Tuesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the U.S. The government agreed production-linked incentives worth 110 billion rupees ($1.34 billion) for the plant, which is set to be built in Modi's home state of Gujarat, the Indian official added. He...