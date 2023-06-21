Is Saudi Arabia funding Chelsea?

It has been in my emails, my direct messages, the comments below my stories, the virtual newspapers on my metaphorical breakfast table, my Father’s Day card, a note on my pillow, inside a fortune cookie at a Chinese restaurant on Friday and, eventually, my editor’s head. “When are you going to explore the links between Chelsea, their majority owner Clearlake Capital and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)?” Advertisement The idea that Chelsea may be “cheating” football’s financial fair play (FFP) rules by selling their surplus stars for inflated fees to PIF-controlled Saudi Pro League (SPL) clubs — and that...