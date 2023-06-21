Federal Court ruling allows CSIS to deploy surveillance technology without warrant

A redacted version of the previously-secret decision was published Tuesday, as CSIS warned Canadians about Chinese intelligence strategies Canada’s spy agency issued an extraordinary warning Tuesday that the Chinese government is targeting Canadians, on the same day that the Federal Court published a previously secret ruling that allows deployment of a surveillance technology without warrant. But the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) said the two are unrelated. In a series of tweets, CSIS explained how China’s intelligence services are targeting Canadians inside and outside China. “Be careful who you connect with on LinkedIn, and all other online platforms,” said one...