Factbox: Companies invest in EV battery factories in Europe

[1/3] FILE PHOTO-Employees work at the Northvolt facility in Vasteras, Sweden, September 29, 2021. Picture taken September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Helena Soderpalm. June 22 (Reuters) - Europe is seeking to lure electric vehicle (EV) battery makers to build factories in the region as the bloc - home to carmakers such as Volkswagen and Stellantis - tries to cut its dependency on Asia and win a green subsidy race with the United States. Below is an overview of factories in Europe, including annual capacity and production timelines where available. BELGIUM PLANNED * SENEFFE-MANAGE: Avesta Battery and Energy Engineering expects its 40-million-euro ($43.7...