Climate fight enters kitchens as restaurants ponder switch from gas stoves to induction cooktops

Open this photo in gallery: Canoe Executive Chef Ron McKinlay cooks on an induction stove on June 13. Since it opened 28 years ago, chefs at the Toronto restaurant have been using induction stoves.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail At Fat Mao Noodles in downtown Vancouver, all four burners of the open kitchen’s induction cooktop are on the go. Tatsanee Lim, one of the cooks in the 25-seat Thai diner, first learned her craft using woks, heated over the open flame of a natural gas stove. But she has made the transition to the flat-bottomed stainless steel pots and cast iron...