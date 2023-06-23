Occidental Petroleum: Why one strategist loves the stock

The energy sector has seen a reversal of fortunes this year following a spectacular 2022. The S&P 500's Energy Select Sector (XLE) is down roughly 10% year-to-date, compared to last year's rise of 57.6%. Houston-based Occidental Petroleum (OXY), backed by Warren Buffett, has followed a similar trend. The stock has pulled back 8% year-to-date, after rising a whopping 117% last year, making it the best-performing S&P 500 company of 2022. The stock's move downward creates an opportunity for investors, according to Lee Munson, president and chief investment officer of Portfolio Wealth Advisors. Munson sees Occidental Petroleum as a top pick...