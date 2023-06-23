There is zero tolerance for corruption, no one in above law now: Jagdeep Dhankhar in J&K

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday appealed to the people to “use their mind, activate their nationalism and not take lightly the pernicious designs communicated in a sinister manner to run down the growth story of India”. Addressing a special convocation of Jammu University here, Dhankhar, in a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said: “It is ironical and a travesty of all of us that false narratives are set afloat in an orchestrated manner by forces that are inimical to this country.” “Tragedy is that some of us, their number is small, do not take it seriously,’’ he...