Biden and Modi meet Apple, Google CEOs and other executives as Indian premier wraps up state visit

Open this photo in gallery: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with U.S. and Indian business leaders in the East Room of the White House on June 23.Evan Vucci/The Associated Press President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday opened the final day of the Indian prime minister’s four-day U.S. visit by meeting top American and Indian executives as the leaders look to increase co-operation on artificial intelligence, semiconductor production and space. The leaders are putting a spotlight on the “Innovation Handshake,” a new initiative aimed at addressing regulatory hurdles...