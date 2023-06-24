Indian PM Modi meets tech CEOs as Washington visit concludes

[1/2] U.S. President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an official state dinner at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with U.S. and Indian technology CEOs in Washington on Friday, the final day of a state visit marked by pledges of deeper U.S.-India cooperation on areas including space, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet for Modi on Thursday, declaring after about 2 -1/2 hours of talks that their countries' economic relationship was "booming." Trade...