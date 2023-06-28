Stock market today: Wall Street rallies as economy holds up better than feared

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rallied after a round of reports suggested the economy is in better shape than feared. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Tuesday, resuming its upward climb following a weeklong pullback after hitting its highest level in more than a year. The Dow tacked on 211 points, or 0.6%, while the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Airlines helped to lead the way after Delta said demand for travel still looks strong, particularly among high-income passengers. Delta rose 6.8%. Readings released Tuesday morning on consumer confidence, sales of new homes and other areas of the economy all topped economists’...