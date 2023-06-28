Metalenz Launches its Groundbreaking Metasurface Optics to Market

Metalenz, a maker of flat “meta-optic” lenses for 3D imaging, has launched its metasurface optics technology on the open market in partnership with semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). Metalenz says the new partnership will help bring Metalenz’s metasurface optics to the open market for the first time. Founded in 2016, Metalenz unveiled its vision for the future of smartphone lenses back in 2021 and received a $30 million investment last year. “After initially designing meta-optics in partnership with one of the leading suppliers of 3D sensing solutions, we are now engaged with OEMs directly to bring the benefits of...