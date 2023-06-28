Surgeon reveals people have been pooing wrong

Most people – at least in Western countries – have been pooing wrong their entire life, a doctor has claimed. In a TikTok that’s been viewed some 126,000 times, UK NHS surgeon Dr Karan Rajan revealed the correct technique for unleashing the “kraken” – which involves finding the perfect angle of ablution. Dr Rajan, who posts under the handle @dr.karanr on the platform, has amassed 5.1 million followers by offering advice on uncomfortable and even taboo medical topics, the New York Post reports. His past medical public service announcements have included tips on gauging someone’s penis length without a ruler...