US judge throws out high-profile chess cheating lawsuit

A US federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by chess player Hans Niemann, who was seeking $100 million from those who accused him of cheating, including former world champion Magnus Carlsen. "We are pleased the Court has rejected Hans Niemann's attempt to recover an undeserved windfall in Missouri federal court," said Craig Reiser, Carlsen's attorney. The 20-year-old American, hailed as a prodigy by those close to him, had filed a suit for libel in a Missouri state court in a case that shook the chess world and has gripped millions of Internet users. It all started on September...