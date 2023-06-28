BMW Ireland launches all-electric i5 and it's in a class of its own

Something went wrong, please try again later. Invalid email Something went wrong, please try again later. Sign up to our free email alerts for the best Promotions sent straight to your e-mail OK look, the elephant in the room is that it’s going to cost you a terrifying €90,110 to get on the driveway, but my God, the new all-electric i5 is an absolute stunner. Made alongside its more conventional 5 Series sibling, the i5 was launched in Ireland yesterday to some acclaim from the motoring press. In addition to a pure-electric drivetrain, the latest generation BMW 5 Series debuts...