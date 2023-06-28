Nasdaq, S&P, Dow mixed as Powell comments offset boost from growth stocks

Wall Street's major averages were mixed on Wednesday, as a continued advance in growth stocks was offset by largely hawkish signals from central bank policymakers. Approaching mid-day, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) had added 0.47% to 13,619.86 points, helped by an advance in megacap technology names such as Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA). The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) seesawed. It was last up 0.08% to 4,381.97 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) was lower by 0.20% to 33,859.74 points. Of the 11 S&P sectors, growth areas continued to show strength from the previous day. Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services and Technology were...