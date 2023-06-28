No, There's No Evidence Auras Exist Or That They Say Anything About You

There is a persistent belief among the supernaturally inclined that humans, along with other living beings and even some inanimate objects, give off colorful energy fields called auras. According to psychics and other esoteric advocates, these subtle emanations communicate all sorts of information about a person’s personality, emotional state (and sometimes history), as well as their physical health, and so on. To some, auras are only visible to gifted individuals while others believe anyone can learn to see them with proper training. The internet is awash with websites explaining what they are, how to see them, and, in some cases,...