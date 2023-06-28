Apple Has Yet To Give Samsung Complete OLED MacBook Specifications, Which Can Lead To Further Delay Of Procuring The Equipment

Apple eventually plans to bring OLED technology to its MacBook models, but before that plan can become a reality, a report states that the company has to provide Samsung, its display partner, with the specifications of the upcoming models. Since the company has apparently failed to provide those details, the Korean manufacturer cannot purchase the necessary equipment that will be vital to mass producing those displays. Samsung will place orders from Japan’s Canon Talkie OLED evaporator equipment, but only after Apple provides those specifications After the first OLED iPad Pro lineup, Apple will reportedly bring this technology to the MacBook...