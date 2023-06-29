New AI chip export ban would amount to 'geopolitical economic warfare': analyst

The possibility of new US restrictions on AI chip exports to China "is now turning into almost a geopolitical economic warfare issue,” says one Wall Street strategist. Reports that the US Commerce Department could impose more export restrictions on the most advanced semiconductors with artificial intelligence capability would likely have implications for China’s economic growth and military advancements. “It’s not only targeting future economic growth. But it’s also very, very military AI specific, which is the new frontier,” Ted Mortonson, technology desk sector strategist at Baird told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday. “Whenever we restrict economic sovereignty of a country, it...