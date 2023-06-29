The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Disney Releases 4DX and Tarot 'Haunted Mansion' Movie Posters, Tickets Now on Sale

June 29, 2023
Tickets for “Haunted Mansion” have gone on sale and Disney released new tarot-inspired character posters, plus the film’s 4DX poster exclusively through ComicBook.com. ‘Haunted Mansion’ Tickets Tickets for the new “Haunted Mansion” movie are available at fandango.com/hauntedmansion. The film arrives in theaters in one month on July 28. Surprise ? Tickets are now on sale for #HauntedMansion, appearing in theaters in one month. Get tickets: https://t.co/wVzv58mCzL pic.twitter.com/NAsvYEfoLZ — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) June 28, 2023 4DX ‘Haunted Mansion’ Poster The 4DX “Haunted Mansion” poster depicts the mansion in ghostly white at the center, with actual ghosts rising from the ground...
