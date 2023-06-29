Disney Releases 4DX and Tarot 'Haunted Mansion' Movie Posters, Tickets Now on Sale

Tickets for “Haunted Mansion” have gone on sale and Disney released new tarot-inspired character posters, plus the film’s 4DX poster exclusively through ComicBook.com. ‘Haunted Mansion’ Tickets Tickets for the new “Haunted Mansion” movie are available at fandango.com/hauntedmansion. The film arrives in theaters in one month on July 28. Surprise ? Tickets are now on sale for #HauntedMansion, appearing in theaters in one month. Get tickets: https://t.co/wVzv58mCzL pic.twitter.com/NAsvYEfoLZ — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) June 28, 2023 4DX ‘Haunted Mansion’ Poster The 4DX “Haunted Mansion” poster depicts the mansion in ghostly white at the center, with actual ghosts rising from the ground...