European shares rise as US data eases concerns about recession

Shares in French supermarket chain Carrefour gained 3% in Paris after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an overweight rating, which is the equivalent of a buy recommendation. Photograph: Thomas Samson/AFP European shares advanced on Wednesday after strong US economic data released the previous day eased concerns that the world’s largest economy is heading towards recession. However, appetite for equities was tempered by European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde reminded investors that the central bank was still not seeing enough evidence of an inflation cool-down. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.7 per cent higher, tracking overnight gains in Wall...