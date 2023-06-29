US is planning new AI chip export controls aimed at Nvidia

The Biden administration plans to tighten export controls announced in October to restrict sales of some artificial-intelligence chips to China, amid growing concerns about selling the technology to a key strategic competitor, people familiar with the matter said. Under the Commerce Department proposal, expected in July, the US would revise export controls announced in October to make it harder to sell some chips to China without a license. The move highlights the Biden administration’s determination to contain China’s technological rise. Bloomberg The move is aimed in part at Nvidia’s A800 chip, which the US-based company designed after the earlier controls...