VPN censorship: China and Iran the biggest offenders worldwide

In recent years people across the world have been increasingly turning to VPN services, especially in times of political crisis. We have seen VPN downloads skyrocket in Russia after the war began, in Iran amid widespread anti-government protests, and most recently, Senegalese have been using these services en masse to keep up the cyber-revolution. Governments worldwide are trying hard to prevent citizens from using this powerful software as it encrypts internet connections and spoofs the IP address of users, granting them access to censored sites and providing a level of anonymity. But, what's the state of VPN censorship across the...